WATCH: Portugal take an early lead against South Korea

Portugal are on course to make it three wins from three in World Cup Group H.

Fernando Santos’ side have taken the lead after only five minutes, courtesy of Ricardo Horta. The Braga player has his first goal of the competition in his first appearance.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot controlled a lovely pass on the right, driving to the by-line before cutting it back for Horta to finish.

That didn't take long ⚡️ Ricardo Horta puts Portugal on top 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/fL20XKnBPo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Ricardo Horta gives Portugal an early lead on his major tournament debut! 📺💻 Watch on @BBCiPlayer and the BBC Sport app.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

It’s the worst possible start for South Korea. They must win to have any chance of progress to the knockout stages.