2022 World Cup

WATCH: Portugal take an early lead against South Korea

Portugal are on course to make it three wins from three in World Cup Group H.

Fernando Santos’ side have taken the lead after only five minutes, courtesy of Ricardo Horta. The Braga player has his first goal of the competition in his first appearance.

Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot controlled a lovely pass on the right, driving to the by-line before cutting it back for Horta to finish.

It’s the worst possible start for South Korea. They must win to have any chance of progress to the knockout stages.

Posted by

Tags Portugal Uruguay World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News