2022 World Cup

WATCH: Double delight for Uruguay courtesy of two quick goals

Uruguay are in pole position to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

After Andre Ayew’s penalty by Sergio Rochet, it got even better for the South Americans only five minutes later.

Luis Suarez’s initial shot could only be parried by Lawrence Ati-Zigi into the path of Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who headed into an empty net.

Just six minutes later, de Arrascaeta had his and Uruguay’s second of the match. Darwin Nunez headed the ball down to Suarez, whose cushioned pass allowed the number 10 to volley home ferociously.

Uruguay would finish second with a victory, as long as South Korea failed to defeat Portugal.

