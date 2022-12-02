WATCH: Double delight for Uruguay courtesy of two quick goals

Uruguay are in pole position to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

After Andre Ayew’s penalty by Sergio Rochet, it got even better for the South Americans only five minutes later.

GHANA'S PENALTY IS SAVED BY ROCHET 😱 pic.twitter.com/bMfhpeRmii — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

History repeats itself! 🤯 Andre Ayew steps up – and #GHA miss ANOTHER World Cup penalty against #URU DRAMA! 😱 📺💻 Watch on @BBCiPlayer and the BBC Sport app. pic.twitter.com/Jg30oBUc3W — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

Luis Suarez’s initial shot could only be parried by Lawrence Ati-Zigi into the path of Giorgian de Arrascaeta, who headed into an empty net.

WOW 😳 Shortly after saving Ghana's penalty, Uruguay takes the lead! 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/zyri3BofK0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Uruguay take the lead just minutes after Ghana's penalty miss! Giorgian de Arrascaeta bundles in after Luis Suarez saw his effort saved!#GHA 0-1 #URU 📺 Watch on @BBCiPlayer listen on @BBCSounds and get more on the @BBCSport app 📲 #BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/ukNesazA0v — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

Just six minutes later, de Arrascaeta had his and Uruguay’s second of the match. Darwin Nunez headed the ball down to Suarez, whose cushioned pass allowed the number 10 to volley home ferociously.

ANOTHER FOR URUGUAY 🇺🇾 Giorgian de Arrascaeta scores his second goal of the first half 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pJQNQSWA4K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 2, 2022

Giorgian de Arrascaeta is at the double! 🔥 Uruguay are well on their way to breaking Ghanaian hearts once again! #GHA 0-2 #URU 📺 Watch on @BBCiPlayer listen on @BBCSounds and get more on the @BBCSport app 📲 pic.twitter.com/d8Sk8cYThe — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2022

Uruguay would finish second with a victory, as long as South Korea failed to defeat Portugal.