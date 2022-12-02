‘Very, very open to a move’ – Sid Lowe hints at mindset of Spain star

While Spain fell to defeat against Japan in frustrating fashion on Thursday, yet for two-and-a-half of their games in World Cup, they were being praised by many for their expert technical quality. One of the chief reasons for that is Dani Olmo.

One of the few Spain players to start every match, Olmo has played every single minute of La Roja’s campaign so far. It highlights his importance to the Spain side, also contributing to a goal and an assist against Costa Rica. He would play the penultimate pass for Alvaro Morata’s goal against Germany too.

Commenting on his performances on TSFP, Phil Kitromilides and Sid Lowe were expressing their surprise at that he was not at a top side.

“I suspect he is probably surprised at the fact he is still at Leipzig too. I get the impression he would be very, very open to a move,” remarked Lowe.

While Lowe did not claim it to be inside information or transfer news, he is spending significant time around the Spain camp and the Spain players during the World Cup.

Olmo no doubt has the quality in order to make the move to a team challenging for titles. Whether any side is willing to put down the kind of money that RB Leipzig would demand for him, is yet to be answered. While Olmo is already highly impressive, with plenty of funding behind them, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell. His deal runs out in 2024, so the issue could come to a head next summer.