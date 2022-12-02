Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Spanish wonderkid

Valencia youngster Javi Guerra has been identified as a target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The 19-year-old, who currently plays as a central midfielder for Valencia’s B team, is seen as a hot prospect by both clubs, who are keen to add him to their respective youth sides.

He is out of contract at the end of the season, which would allow clubs to initiate pre-contracts discussions from January.

MD have stated that Barcelona have already contacted Guerra’s representatives, with a view to the youngster joining the La Masia academy from next season onwards.

Guerra has made only one first team appearance for Valencia, making his debut in last season’s Copa del Rey against Atletico Baleares. He is highly thought at Estadio Mestalla, especially by manager Gennaro Gattuso, who has regularly requested that the youngster train with the first team. However, he is yet to play for the Italian.

Image via Valencia CF