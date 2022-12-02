PSG plan post World Cup contract talks with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to sit down with Lionel Messi to discuss a contract extension at the start of 2023.

Messi’s current contract at Paris expires at the end of the 2022/23 campaign with the French giants still holding an option to extend that by 12 months.

An exclusive report from the The Times earlier this month claimed Inter Miami are preparing a record breaking offer for Messi but he is undecided on his next step.

Messi will not make any decision on his plans until at least January as he is full focused on leading Argentina at the 2022 World Cup.

Reports from Goal.com claim PSG are prioritising talks with Messi when he returns from Qatar next month.

The 35-year-old is vital to PSG’s plans, and a move to the USA is unlikely to be considered until next summer, but the Ligue 1 champions remain confident of convincing him to stay at the Parc des Princes.