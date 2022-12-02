Portugal confirmed as potential quarter final opponents for Spain

One of Spain’s two possible quarter final opponents at the World Cup has now been revealed.

Despite losing 2-1 to South Korea on Friday, Portugal were confirmed as Group H winners following Ghana’s defeat to Uruguay.

Fernando Santos’s men, skippered by Cristiano Ronaldo, now enter Spain’s section of the knockout stages. Should both win their Last 16 matches, they will face off in the quarter finals.

Should that come to fruition, neutrals will be hoping for a similar spectacle to the one that took place four years ago in Russia. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as the nations played out one of the great games in World Cup history, which finished in a 3-3 draw.

Portugal’s Last 16 opponents will be revealed following the resolution of the final set of group stages matches, which take place at 20:00CET.

Switzerland, who currently occupy second place, take on Serbia while Cameroon will play Brazil. A draw would most likely be enough for the Swiss, providing that Brazil don’t lose by two or more goals. Three points for Serbia would be enough for them to advance to the knockout stages, as long as they win by a greater amount than Cameroon do against Brazil.