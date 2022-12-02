Ousmane Dembele involved in France dressing room arguments

It almost seems a natural occurrence at this point that suggestions of rift in the French national team should accompany them during a major tournament. Despite cruising through to the knockout stages, the recriminations have already begun.

Benjamin Pavard has been rumoured to be a target for Barcelona but if they ask his teammate Ousmane Dembele for the inside view on the Bayern Munich right-back, then they might rethink any approach.

According to Sport, Dembele was part of a group of players that criticised Pavard for his performance against Australia. Olivier Giroud and captain Hugo Lloris leapt to his defence. Pavard has not featured for a single minute since. Ahead of their final match against Tunisia, Pavard was one of a number of players rested by Didier Deschamps, but told the press beforehand that ‘he wasn’t in the right disposition to play’.

The French trophy hopes always appear to be balancing on a scale with team harmony. However Les Bleus showed in the first two games that their quality will see them past most opponents regardless. Nevertheless, Deschamps will have to devote valuable attention to the issue.