Nacho Fernandez pauses Real Madrid renewal talks

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has opted to freeze talks over a contract extension in the Spanish capital.

The La Roja international has slipped down the Los Blancos pecking order following the arrival of German star Antonio Rudiger in Madrid.

Nacho has established cult status amongst the Los Blancos supporters, with 2022/23 his 13th season at the club, after rising through the club’s youth ranks.

Whilst never being first choice in his club career, the 32-year-old has been a superb deputy for over a decade, playing a vital role in their Champions League successes.

His current deal expires in 2023, and he is potentially open to a new challenge, after struggling for minutes in La Liga under Carlo Ancelotti this season.

As per reports from Marca, Real Madrid are keen to activate a 12 month extension clause, but Nacho will weigh up his potential options in the January transfer window, before restarting negotiations.