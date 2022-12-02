Atletico Madrid to welcome back World Cup duo for Copa del Rey tie

Belgium’s World Cup exit at the group stages was a massive shock for most of the world.

Following Thursday’s goalless draw against Croatia, which sent the Red Devils home at the earliest opportunity, the Belgian players will now return to their parent clubs much earlier than they expected.

For Atletico Madrid, this is positive news. Their two Belgian World Cup representatives, midfielder Axel Witsel and winger Yannick Carrasco, will return to the Spanish capital.

They will be afforded five days off because being summoned back to training by Diego Simeone, as his side prepare to resume competitive football later in the month.

Atletico will travel to face Segunda Federación, Group I side Arenteiro in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The match, which will take place on Thursday, 22nd December, will also Simeone’s side to regain some match sharpness before returning to La Liga action the following week against Elche.

Witsel and Carrasco will be available for the match against Arenteiro following Belgium’s World Cup exit, providing that they are selected by Simeone.