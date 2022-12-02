Atletico Madrid looking at Stefan de Vrij as free transfer option

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be tracking defensive options in 2023 as Diego Simeone plots a squad rebuild in the Spanish capital.

Los Rojiblancos have seen their reputation as a defensive powerhouse slip in the last 12 month with Simeone keen to sign a back line enforcer in the coming months.

However, Simeone will only have a limited transfer budget to work with, following Atletico’s Champions League group stage exit last month.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Simeone is monitoring Inter Milan centre back Stefan de Vrij, as the Dutch international continues to delay over a contract extension at the San Siro.

The 30-year-old is currently away on international duty with La Oranje at the 2022 World Cup with his deal expiring in Milan at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The reports states de Vrij is edging towards an exit, to pursue a new challenge, and Atletico could offer a pre-contract agreement in January.