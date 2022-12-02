Atletico Madrid settled on Jan Oblak replacement

Atletico Madrid are going through a rough season and it appears that major changes are on the horizon in the coming months. As Los Rojiblancos look to fill the hole in their books with sales, Jan Oblak seems likely to become a victim.

The Slovenian goalkeeper has been one of the best in the world since arriving in Madrid, with the exception of a dip last season. Despite recently signing a new contract with the club, he is open to a move and attracting interest from the Premier League.

Atleti have made peace with that, if a deal happens, and set their sights on a replacement. According to Fichajes.net, they are looking to bring in Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form for the Portuguese giants, but with his deal expiring in 2024, is demanding a considerable pay rise to extend his deal. It could open the doors to a move in the summer if Oblak does depart. Atletico believe that a deal could be done at a reasonable price in the circumstances.

While many Atleti fans would likely be loathe to lose Oblak, understandably so, at 29 this might be one of the final opportunities they have to gain a sizable fee for him. In Vlachodimos they have an experienced replacement coming into his prime too.