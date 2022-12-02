Antoine Griezmann confident over Kylian Mbappe World Cup link up

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has lifted the lid on his change of role for France at the 2022 World Cup.

Les Bleus were hit by a string of injury withdrawals ahead of their title defence with Didier Deschamps forced to rethink his plans in Qatar.

Griezmann’s position has changed to suit the situation, with the 31-year-old impressing in a deeper playmaking role in behind Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe has staked a claim to win the Golden Boot in the Middle East, with three goals in the group stages, ahead of facing Poland in the last 16.

Griezmann laid on a key assist for Mbappe’s winning goal against Denmark and the Los Rojiblancos forward is enjoying his link up with the Paris Saint-Germain marksman.

“We haven’t played much together and it’s difficult to work on that complicity, but it will come”, as per reports from Marca.

“I like to go looking for the ball, and I’m beginning to understand his game, and what he needs.

“I feel free in this role, as I have three players ahead of me and it’s easier for me.

“When I’m physically fit, like I am now, everything is easier.”

France take on Poland in the first knockout stage in Al Thumama on December 4 with the potential of a quarter final tie against England or Senegal.