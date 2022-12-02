Almeria agree €8m loan to buy deal for Luis Suarez

Many were sceptical about Almeria’s decision to replace Umar Sadiq with El Bilal Toure in the summer, and it appears they have seen fit to move again in the market this winter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have agreed a loan deal with Marseille for former Granada forward Luis Suarez. The Colombian forward moved to Marseille last summer from relegated Granada, but has struggled for game time at the Stade Velodrome.

He will move initially on loan to Almeria, and should they remain in La Liga next season, they will pay €8m to make the deal permanent, €2m less than Marseille paid for him just months ago.

So far he has three goals this season in 11 appearances, albeit in just three starts. Suarez has failed to gain the trust of Igor Tudor though, featuring for just 21% of their minutes this season.

Suarez caught the eye for Real Zaragoza in 2020, scoring 19 goals in Segunda. His goal totals at Granada did not quite live up to his potential, scoring 4 and then 8 goals in his two campaigns there. Almeria manager Rubi will be hoping he can extract the best out of the 25-year-old.