What does the future hold for Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar?

Irrespective of how Spain fare at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Luis Enrique will be a man in demand with a host of clubs around Europe set to try and tempt the 52-year-old away from his seat in the national dugout.

He might even be more tempted to leave Spain if he manages to win the World Cup in the Middle East. Tellingly, the latest odds on World Cup winner markets price Spain at 13/2 to repeat their 2010 heroics and be crowned world champions. Luis Enrique would enjoy leaving Spain whilst he’s at the top, should his charges be able to go all the way in Qatar.

Alvaro Morata has now scored twice in 2 consecutive games off the bench for Spain at the 2022 World Cup: ⚽ vs. Costa Rica

⚽ vs. Germany Elite impact from the bench. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/Ej9SN8NTMy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 27, 2022

The wider point here is that very little is guaranteed in terms of Luis Enrique’s future and the Royal Spanish Football Federation knows as much. In short, the powers that be of Spanish football have been clear about the financial limitations of the organization and how they won’t be able to match an offer from one of the continent’s richest clubs should they try to persuade the 52-year-old to abandon his national duties.

Enrique has proved himself to be a loyal servant to Spain

Although it’s worth saying that Enrique is anything but a mercenary and proved that after turning down an incredibly lucrative offer from Chelsea only weeks before being appointed as Spain’s manager. In some respects, this suggests that Enrique will be open to staying on as the national coach and won’t necessarily be tempted by a large contract from one of the biggest teams in Europe.

Time is ticking

This is, of course, an ongoing situation that will end soon with Enrique’s contract expiring on the 31st of December 2022 which essentially means that decisions about his long-term ambitions will have to be had as soon as Spain touch down on home soil following the conclusion of the World Cup. This is where it gets interesting given that the final is on the 18th of December which only leaves 11 days until the expiration of Enrique’s contract.

An outstanding record speaks of Enrique’s talent in the dugout

Whether Spain go all the way remains to be seen but you can all of a sudden see how crucial the month of December will be for Spain’s manager who has, as of the 30th of November, won 25 of his 43 matches in charge whilst only tasting defeat on seven occasions. Furthermore, La Roja have scored exactly 100 goals under their manager and conceded only 39 since 2019 when he was appointed.

As you can see, this is a record that speaks of Enrique’s impressive tactical acumen and his desire to play football on the front foot and needless to say, these are traits that some of the most prestigious clubs in world football are after.

Should it be the end of Luis Enrique’s time in charge of the national team then it will, undoubtedly, feel like a premature one, but should Spain’s footballing governing body reach a deal with the 52-year-old then there’s little doubt that La Roja will be one of the strongest forces in world football.