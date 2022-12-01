‘We are through and that’s what matters’ – Morata

There were times on Thursday evening where it looked like Spain would be exiting the World Cup at the group stages.

Thankfully for La Roja, Germany’s comeback against Costa Rica confirmed their progression into the Last 16 despite the 2-1 loss to Japan. The results mean that they will face Group F winners Morocco on Tuesday.

Alvaro Morata, who scored Spain’s goal against Japan, was keen to drive home the point that they are through, despite the poor result against the Japanese, as per Sport.

“It’s football, it’s incredible really. The important thing is that we are in the next phase. We have to think about that and also analyse the game.

“In almost all the World Cups I remember watching, all the teams have gone through complicated moments. You have to go through them, but you must continue to trust us. From tomorrow, we will focus on the second round and make sure that this does not happen again, otherwise we will be going home”.

Morata scored this third goal on the tournament after his previous goals against Costa Rica and Germany, putting the striker level with Kylian Mbappe in the race for the golden boot.