WATCH: Quickfire double for Japan as they take the lead against Spain

Japan have turned the game right around in their final World Cup Group E match against Spain.

Japan had started the second half strongly, and they have managed to score twice in five minutes to take the lead.

Ritsu Doan came on as a half time substitute and levelled the score, like he did against Germany in their opening match. Unai Simon failed to clear his lines from a back pass, Alejandro Balde lost possession and the ball broke to Doan, who fired home from just outside the 18-yard box.

It got even better for Japan only five minutes later. A dangerous ball across the six-yard box was kept alive by Kaoru Mitoma, whose cutback was turned home by Ao Tanaka.

Initially, the goal was ruled out by the on-field officials as they felt the ball had gone out of play before Mitoma’s cutback. However, VAR overturned the decision, and the goal was given.

As things stand, Japan would top Group E ahead of Spain, with Germany and Costa Rica crashing out of the tournament.