WATCH: Quickfire double for Japan as they take the lead against Spain

Japan have turned the game right around in their final World Cup Group E match against Spain.
Japan had started the second half strongly, and they have managed to score twice in five minutes to take the lead.
Ritsu Doan came on as a half time substitute and levelled the score, like he did against Germany in their opening match. Unai Simon failed to clear his lines from a back pass, Alejandro Balde lost possession and the ball broke to Doan, who fired home from just outside the 18-yard box.
JAPAN TIES IT 🇯🇵🔥
As it stands, Japan is through to the knockout stage pic.twitter.com/9Q58ke30Vw
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022
What. A. Rocket!! 🚀
This Japan side are taking it to Spain! 🇯🇵
Can they turn this around and get a win here…#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Uy9j42SmFm
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022
It got even better for Japan only five minutes later. A dangerous ball across the six-yard box was kept alive by Kaoru Mitoma, whose cutback was turned home by Ao Tanaka.
Initially, the goal was ruled out by the on-field officials as they felt the ball had gone out of play before Mitoma’s cutback. However, VAR overturned the decision, and the goal was given.
After a VAR check this was confirmed as a goal for Japan 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/WDmJ1QJAdc
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022
In the blink of an eye, Japan turn things around! 🫣
Did it cross the line though…? 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/Y8C5FdBSVK
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022
As things stand, Japan would top Group E ahead of Spain, with Germany and Costa Rica crashing out of the tournament.