WATCH: Havertz nets his second and Germany have four

Germany have turned the game around against Costa Rica, courtesy of the substitutes Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug.

Serge Gnabry delivered a cross from the right, Havertz ghosted in unmarked at the back post to give Germany a 3-2 lead.

GERMANY TAKES THE LEAD The madness of Group E continues 🤯 pic.twitter.com/y1J5nGQ1u2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

🇩🇪 Germany are still alive! Havertz has his say with his second ⚽⚽#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LF7CppKXOH — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

Germany then got their fourth in the first minute of added time. Leroy Sane laid the ball on a place for Niclas Fullkrug, who cushioned the ball into the net to secure the victory for the Germans.

After a VAR check the goal is confirmed and Germany has FOUR 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/r0P0zeXh1R — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

However, Germany would still be eliminated from the World Cup as a result of Japan leading against Spain.