WATCH: Havertz nets his second and Germany have four

Germany have turned the game around against Costa Rica, courtesy of the substitutes Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug.

Serge Gnabry delivered a cross from the right, Havertz ghosted in unmarked at the back post to give Germany a 3-2 lead.

Germany then got their fourth in the first minute of added time. Leroy Sane laid the ball on a place for Niclas Fullkrug, who cushioned the ball into the net to secure the victory for the Germans.

However, Germany would still be eliminated from the World Cup as a result of Japan leading against Spain.

