2022 World Cup

WATCH: Goals galore as Costa Rica and Germany are deadlocked

It’s been raining goals between Costa Rica and Germany, where it is now 2-2.

Costa Rica equalised after 58 minutes courtesy of Yeltsin Tejeda. Manuel Neuer spilled the initial shot before the ball fell into Tejeda’s path, and he got Costa Rica back on level terms.

It got even better for Costa Rica ten minutes later. Juan Pablo Vargas flicked home after a scramble in the Germany six-yard box, which at that moment meant that Costa Rica were heading through to the Last 16 at Spain‘s expense.

Unfortunately for Costa Rica, their lead lasted for only three minutes. Kai Havertz was played in behind their defence, and he finished beyond Keylor Navas to equalise for Germany.

However, a draw would be no good for either side as they would both be eliminated from the World Cup.

