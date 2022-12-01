WATCH: Germany move into second with Gnabry header

Germany are heading into the last 16 of the World Cup as things stand.

With Spain taking an early lead in the other Group E match against Japan, it has opened the door for the Germans to seize the chance to progress to the last 16.

They are doing their part at the moment courtesy of Serge Gnabry. Jamal Musiala played in David Raum down the left flank, his cross was headed home by Gnabry to give Germany the lead after only 10 minutes.

THERE'S THE OPENING GOAL FOR GERMANY 🇩🇪 Gnabry wastes no time to put Germany on top early pic.twitter.com/xR4FIfS6rV — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

Germany would face Morocco in the last 16 should they remain in second. Costa Rica would finish bottom if results stay as they are.