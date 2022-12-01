WATCH: Alvaro Morata gives Spain an early lead against Japan

Spain have got off to the perfect start in their final Group E match against Japan as they look to keep hold of top spot.

The opening exchanges had been fairly even with La Roja enjoying a lot of possession without looking too threatening.

However, Gavi’s initial cross was cleared as far as Cesar Azpilicueta. The veteran delivered an inch-perfect cross for Alvaro Morata, and he headed home from six-yards out to opening the scoring.

MORATA PUTS SPAIN ON TOP 🇪🇸 That makes 3 goals in 3 games for Morata 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J4m43tlzPn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 1, 2022

⚽️ GOAL! 🇪🇸 Alvaro Morata gives Spain the lead over Japan#LaRoja | #FIFAWorldCup

pic.twitter.com/g6JEDiwZOD — Fast Footy Goals (@fast_footygoals) December 1, 2022

Alvaro Morata makes it 3 goals in 3 games with this bullet header!! 🙌🇪🇸 Could he challenge for the Golden Boot at the end of the tournament…? 🤔#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tG75z4POaW — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

That goal is Morata’s third in three games at this year’s World Cup, taking his joint top of the scoring charts.