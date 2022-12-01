2022 World Cup

WATCH: Alvaro Morata gives Spain an early lead against Japan

Spain have got off to the perfect start in their final Group E match against Japan as they look to keep hold of top spot.

The opening exchanges had been fairly even with La Roja enjoying a lot of possession without looking too threatening.

However, Gavi’s initial cross was cleared as far as Cesar Azpilicueta. The veteran delivered an inch-perfect cross for Alvaro Morata, and he headed home from six-yards out to opening the scoring.

That goal is Morata’s third in three games at this year’s World Cup, taking his joint top of the scoring charts.

Tags Japan Spain World Cup

