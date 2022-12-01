Spain’s path to potential World Cup glory revealed

Following Thursday evening’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Japan, Spain finished in second place in Group E.

Although La Roja will be disappointed with failing to top the group, they may take solace in that their route to the final is easier than if they had finished first, at least on paper.

As the runners-up in Group E, Spain will face the winners of Group F, which is Morocco. The Moroccans have had a fantastic tournament so far, defeating Belgium and Canada, as well as drawing against Croatia. The two nations will face off on Tuesday for a place in the Quarter Finals of the World Cup.

If Spain were to progress, they could face Portugal. The other Last 16 tie will see the runners-up of Group G face the winners of Group H. Second place in Group G is currently Switzerland, who face Serbia on Friday in a match that would most likely see the winner progress. Cameroon could also qualify but would require a victory against Brazil as a minimum.

Portugal currently occupy top spot in Group H going into their final group match against South Korea on Friday. They will confirm their progression to the Last 16 as group winners if they avoid defeat. Ghana are the other team that could top the group, but they need to defeat Uruguay, as well as requiring South Korea to win with a three-goal swing.

Should Spain reach the semi-finals, they could face either France or England. France face Poland in the Last 16, while England take on Senegal.

Brazil, Netherlands or Argentina could be potential opponents in the final should Spain get that far.