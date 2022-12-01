Real Madrid return to training ahead of La Liga resumption

Real Madrid began training again this morning for the first time in three weeks.

The players who were not selected by their national teams for the World Cup returned to Valdebebas to begin the process of returning to the league football season.

Carlo Ancelotti led the session, where players such as Toni Kroos were present. Karim Benzema, who pulled out of France’s World Cup squad due to injury, was not present along with David Alaba, who was given extra days off before needing to return, according to Marca.

The players have been on holiday since the final La Liga match before the break, when Los Blancos defeated Cadiz 2-1 courtesy of goals from Kroos and Eder Militao.

Real Madrid’s first match after the World Cup will be on Friday, 30th December when they face Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Image via Pepe Andres/DiarioAS