‘My selection wouldn’t be questioned if I was still at Barcelona’ – Dani Alves

Dani Alves is keen to do whatever it takes to help Brazil in his final World Cup.

The 39-year-old will be looking to add to his 124 caps for the Seleção in their final Group G match tomorrow evening. Speaking ahead of the game, as per MD, he is determined to aid his side however he is needed by coach Tite.

“My mission is to give my best for the team. In the two games so far when the team hasn’t needed a defender, then I am more of an attacker. I am here to serve Brazil. If I have to play the drums, I’ll be the best drummer. Give me a mission and I will execute it.”

The veteran has been plying his trade for UNAM in Mexico since leaving Barcelona for the second time in June. When he was named as part of Brazil’s 26-man squad for Qatar, eyebrows were raised among fans and pundits.

Alves feels that his presence in the squad wouldn’t be questioned if he was still playing in La Liga.

“If I was playing for Barcelona this wouldn’t happen. In Brazil, someone always wants to criticise you. As the rest of the players (in the squad) are in great teams in Europe, it is my turn to be criticised”.

“A lot of people question (my selection) because of my age, because I’m not at my best, but for a World Cup you don’t have to be good in the team, you have to be good in the World Cup. That’s what I’ve done since 2003. That’s why I’m here.”