Italian FA President Gabriele Gravina responds to Javier Tebas remarks on Juventus

La Liga President Javier Tebas has been attributed with many adjectives during his years at the helm, but of late, friendly is probably not one of them.

Tebas has been making enemies across European football in recent years, coming after Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for financial fair play breaches. In Spain he is in a constant battle of words with Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez and Barcelona’s Joan Laporta.

His latest victim was Juventus. After La Vecchia Signora board and CEO Andrea Agnelli resigned on Monday due to an investigation over accounting irregularities, Tebas called on UEFA to bring sanctions against them.

Controversial FIGC President Gabriele Gravina told reporters on Thursday that Tebas should mind his own business, as per Football Italia.

“I think it’s inopportune to receive gratuitous attacks from someone who should look at what’s going on at home.”

Gravina may well be referring to the fact that Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are far from squeaky clean in their history. All three have significant debts too.

While Gravina has a valid point, many will also understand Tebas’ frustration. UEFA’s power has been undermined in recent years by the fact that those breaking their rules rarely seem to receive meaningful punishment.