Fabrizio Romano confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s €200m per year contract offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored one penalty and claims he scored another goal this World Cup, credited to Bruno Fernandes, yet for most of November, he has been in the headlines.

His dramatic interview with Piers Morgan, where he ripped into Manchester United and eventually ended his career there, dominated the lead up to the World Cup.

Since, he has been a major part of the story of both Portugal’s matches against Ghana and Uruguay.

In the meantime, rumours about his future have picked up speed. On Wednesday, Marca reported that he had an offer on the table from Al-Nassr for a €200m per year deal to move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive column, Fabrizio Romano confirmed this was the case.

“The proposal is on the table: €200m per season until June 2025. Cristiano’s lawyers are checking all details of the proposals and of commercial deals included in this amount.”

“I’ve no idea about Cristiano’s decision, he has not decided and I’m not in his mind so we can’t predict… but the proposal is there.”

Romano also feels he could still do a job in Europe.

“In my opinion, he has still top quality to play in Champions League but is never easy to find a good solution in January!”

The issue for Ronaldo may no longer be his quality, rather his personality. Headlines continue to circulate around him rather than a team, that he demands a prominent role in any team, and given his age and physical ability these days, any team must play for him. To invest seriously in an admittedly quality forward, but aged 37, is a risk for any club.