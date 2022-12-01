Bruno Fernandes scouted by Real Madrid in Qatar

Real Madrid have renewed their interest in Manchester United and Portugal midfielder, Bruno Fernandes.

The 28-year-old has had a fantastic start to the World Cup, registering two goals and two assists in Portugal’s first two group stage matches.

According to MD, these performances have prompted Real Madrid to send scouts to watch Fernandes, who will be in action next on Friday against South Korea.

Los Blancos were previously interested in the signing the Portuguese while he was at Sporting Club de Portugal. He joined Manchester United in January 2020 for €63m, where he is under contract until 2026.

As a result of his performances so far at the World Cup, Real Madrid have reactivated their interest in Fernandes. They are looking at midfield targets and have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham, as well as being credited with interest in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Stanislav Lobotka.

However, Manchester United are unwilling to sell and Real Madrid would need to pay a lot more than the €63m that the English side paid for the Portuguese midfielder.

Image via Getty