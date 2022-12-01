Barcelona open shop in Madrid with massive Raul banner

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has decided that giant banners traversing entire buildings are the way to go whenever he wants to put across a message, and once again Madrid is hosting another of his operations.

Famously Laporta placed a large banner with his face on it on the same street as the Santiago Bernabeu, with the caption ‘Looking forward to seeing you again’. That was during his election campaign and was widely hailed as a stroke of genius in terms of marketing.

They then used a giant billboard in Times Square New York in order to reveal their first NFT, ahead of an auction.

The Barcelona hierarchy have decided it was time for their latest publicity stunt. On Thursday morning in Madrid, a giant blue and red banner was unveiled with the caption ‘Raul is culer’.

Once again this has a marketing aspect to it, as Barcelona open their first official shop in the Spanish capital. Los Blancos already have an official shop in the territory of their footballing enemies.

It may be a reference to comments made about Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez, who was once claimed to be a Barcelona fan despite his Madrid ties. Those claims have not been substantiated by the player himself.