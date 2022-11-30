Barcelona

Watch: Wojciech Szczesny saves Lionel Messi penalty to keep Argentina on the brink

A crucial game in the World Cup looked to have taken a decisive turn when Argentina were awarded a penalty.

The Albiceleste had been pushing for the opening goal and a ball to the back post found Lionel Messi, who could only head over. However Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny collided with Messi after the ball had gone, and after a VAR review, a penalty was given.

Messi took on the responsibility to try. It was Szczesny who came up with the goods though.

While much of the narrative will follow Messi around, Szczesny is creating his own World Cup story. The Polish number one is quickly becoming a hero, having saved two penalties in his three World Cup games.

Poland’s World Cup is quickly becoming a story of penalties, with Robert Lewandowski missing his in their first match. Currently both Poland and Argentina are going through though.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Argentina Lionel Messi Poland

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. After have seen countless goalie interventions where he slapped or punched opponent team players in penalty area, one could argue that this extraordinarily soft penalty can be chalked down to one of little gnomes preferential treatments.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News