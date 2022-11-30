Watch: Wojciech Szczesny saves Lionel Messi penalty to keep Argentina on the brink

A crucial game in the World Cup looked to have taken a decisive turn when Argentina were awarded a penalty.

The Albiceleste had been pushing for the opening goal and a ball to the back post found Lionel Messi, who could only head over. However Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny collided with Messi after the ball had gone, and after a VAR review, a penalty was given.

Messi took on the responsibility to try. It was Szczesny who came up with the goods though.

MESSI'S PENALTY IS SAVED! Wojciech Szczesny has saved his second spot-kick of the tournament 🤯🔥 Wow.#BBCWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/GolmxSmbrM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

MESSI'S PENALTY IS SAVED BY SZCZESNY 😱 pic.twitter.com/nfEN63uaqv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

While much of the narrative will follow Messi around, Szczesny is creating his own World Cup story. The Polish number one is quickly becoming a hero, having saved two penalties in his three World Cup games.

Poland’s World Cup is quickly becoming a story of penalties, with Robert Lewandowski missing his in their first match. Currently both Poland and Argentina are going through though.