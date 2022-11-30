2022 World Cup

Watch: Wahbi Khazri goes on brilliant solo scoring run to give Tunisia lead over France

Wahbi Khazri has scored the goal of a lifetime against France at the World Cup for Tunisia, but it might not be enough to get the job done for his side.

With France already through to the next round, Didier Deschamps took advantage of their lead at the top in order to rotate heavily, including the strange choice to start Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. The Real Madrid starlet has struggled with his work, with Aissa Laidouni in particular enjoying himself.

The entire France side have struggled to match the Tunisian intensity though. That was the case for Youssouf Fofana, when he gave the ball away in the middle. Khazri pounced and scored a brilliant solo effort as Fofana stopped and appealed for a foul.

However if Australia beat Denmark, then Tunisia would not make it through all the same. Matthew Leckie’s own solo run has the Socceroos on the verge of history at the time of writing.

