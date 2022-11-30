WATCH: Mexico within a goal of qualification after free-kick screamer

Mexico knew before their match that they likely needed a big win against Saudi Arabia in order to make it through to the next round of the World Cup. With thirty minutes to go, they are just a goal away from a historic victory.

They took the lead just after half-time through Henry Martin, tuning in a flick from a corner.

HENRY MARTIN GIVES MEXICO THE LEAD 🔥 That flick though 🤤 📱💻 Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer or listen on BBC Sounds ⤵️#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

The second goal was also a set-piece, but one of the most spectacular of all.

TWO FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽😱 As it stands, Mexico only needs one more goal to advance!!! pic.twitter.com/fRnhYJgOXC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

LUIS CHAVEZ THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS 🚀 What a way to score your first goal for Mexico 🔥#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/eCRMvcdKYz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

Luis Chavez’s free-kick from all of 35 yards entered the top corner at a rate of knotts that is unreasonable for a goalkeeper to be expected to stop.

it leaves Mexico needing Poland to lose by two or themselves to get a third without reply against Saudi Arabia. Poland and Mexico are locked on four points, but need a four-goal swing in goal difference to put them ahead. Mexico have half an hour to get their vital goal.