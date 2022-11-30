2022 World Cup

WATCH: Mexico within a goal of qualification after free-kick screamer

Mexico knew before their match that they likely needed a big win against Saudi Arabia in order to make it through to the next round of the World Cup. With thirty minutes to go, they are just a goal away from a historic victory.

They took the lead just after half-time through Henry Martin, tuning in a flick from a corner.

The second goal was also a set-piece, but one of the most spectacular of all.

Luis Chavez’s free-kick from all of 35 yards entered the top corner at a rate of knotts that is unreasonable for a goalkeeper to be expected to stop.

it leaves Mexico needing Poland to lose by two or themselves to get a third without reply against Saudi Arabia. Poland and Mexico are locked on four points, but need a four-goal swing in goal difference to put them ahead. Mexico have half an hour to get their vital goal.

