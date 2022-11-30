WATCH: Matthew Leckie sends Australia into delirium with opening goal against Denmark

Australia were predicted by many to struggle in their group with France, Tunisia and Denmark, but as things stand, they are going through to the knockout stages.

With Denmark pushing for the opening goal, knowing only a win will do for them to go through, they left space on the counter. The pacey Matthew Leckie broke away, ran at the defence and then finished expertly.

This goal by Mathew Leckie was CLINICAL 🇦🇺🔥 pic.twitter.com/3IdggxmYK5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

WHAT A GOAL!! Matthew Leckie with a massive goal for his country! Australia now heading through as it stands 🇦🇺#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/EnC8d2hx7J — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 30, 2022

Tunisia are beating World Champions France by a goal at the time of writing, knowing only a win will do if Australia defeat Denmark. A draw would mean qualification would come down to goal difference.

France are already through and unless there is a major goal difference swing, will finish top. Australia know that they will make their first knockout stages since 2006 if they can keep a clean sheet against Denmark though. Leckie’s goal could be an iconic one for his country if things remain the same.