WATCH: Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez hits top corner with Argentina

Argentina rarely make life easy for themselves in the World Cup, but they appear to be cruising into the knockout stages now.

They sat second in the group at the beginning of the evening, knowing that only a win would guarantee them a spot in the Round of 16.

It looked as if it might be a tricky evening for the Albiceleste after Lionel Messi had his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny in the first half.

However just 60 seconds into the second, Alexis Mac Allister converted Nahuel Molina’s cutback for his first international goal.

Julian Alvarez has notched their second of the night against Poland, which has them qualifying as group winners for the next round.

The Manchester City forward has justified his start ahead of Lautaro Martinez, his first of the competition and first World Cup goal. Argentina are set to face Australia in the next round, while Poland will take on France as it stands. Poland know that a third Mexico goal will put them out though.