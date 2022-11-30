Watch: Eduardo Camavinga starts at left-back and gets embarrassed after 15 minutes

France are already through to the knockout stage after picking up two wins from their first two group games, meaning Didier Deschamps has decided to rotate his side against Tunisia in their final group game.

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of the team, as have the rest of the star front line, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Ousmane Dembele.

It has led to Eduardo Camavinga starting at left-back a first for him since he arrived at Real Madrid and a first in the French shirt too. Things could have started better.

HERMANO, ESTO A CAMAVINGA QUÉ FUE JHAJHAJGASJGAS pic.twitter.com/WZFRsnDIyw — 𝕂𝕙𝕣𝕚 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕖 (@imsaucy_) November 30, 2022

It is Camavinga’s first start for France at the tournament. Deschamps appears to have used him so that he can rest Theo Hernandez, who is France’s only natural option at left-back, after brother Lucas Hernandez exited with injury in the first game.

Aissa Laidouni was the Tunisian midfielder responsible for the slight of foot, as the former French colony pursue victory and qualification against one of the competition favourites.