WATCH: Alexis Mac Allister scores first goal for Argentina with effort off the post

Argentina have found a way past Wojciech Sczcesny just 60 seconds into the second half, after he saved a penalty in the first.

The Argentine side have been far from impressive so far this World Cup, but appear to be finding a way through their group at pains.

Lionel Messi had the chance to give them the lead in the first half, but missed his penalty.

Just 60 seconds into the second half, Alexis Mac Allister got his first international goal for the Albiceleste.

As things stand, Argentina will top their group and secure a second round tie with Australia. The bigger news is that they would avoid France, who face the team that comes second in the group.

Poland are living dangerously. If Mexico score one more goal against Saudi Arabia, it will see them drop out of the qualification places. They must either draw or hope that Saudi Arabia can hold out for two-goal defeat.