Spain star spending World Cup down time on biomedical engineering degree

There are countless stories about how various footballers use their free time during the World Cup, knowing they must keep themselves in prime condition in order to play, but also find away of relaxing away from the game. One member of the Spain squad is taking advantage of his spare time to get out his textbooks.

As per Marca, Valencia’s Hugo Guillamon is using his down time to continue on with his studies. The 22-year-old is currently doing a biomedical engineering course. He is currently at Valencia Polytechnic University.

In the past he has admitted that he has never had trouble studying and uses it in a certain sense to disconnect from football. Last year, his Spain debut prevented him from taking a maths exam as part of his course.

Guillamon is yet to debut at the World Cup and only has three caps to his name, but could see action against Japan, especially if Spain are in control of the match. Guillamon plays as a central midfielder under the orders of Gennaro Gattuso, but so far has been used exclusively as a central defender by Luis Enrique.