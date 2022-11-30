“Some of the 26 will not play” – Luis Enrique explains Ansu Fati absence from Spain

Luis Enrique admitted that there was one decision that he was agonising over until the last minute before releasing his Spain squad, eventually picking Ansu Fati to join his 26-man roster. It also appears to mean that he is last in the pecking order though.

Wearing the number 10 for Barcelona and by the mere fact that he is one of the great hopes of this new Blaugrana, the media noise surrounding Fati is always likely to be louder.

He is one of three forwards, along with Yeremy Pino and Pablo Sarabia, yet to make an appearance after two games. Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of their tie against Japan, Spain manager Luis Enrique told MD that he was happy with the Barcelona striker but that competition for his spot was intense.

“Ansu Fati was the last to enter the list. I’m delighted with him. But there are eight strikers who are literally flying.”

“Some of the 26 players will be left without playing. I’m sorry,” he sentenced, which may have made a few stomachs drop.

Forgiving his use of literally, he then explained that his team selection came down to details.

“When you have 26 players in perfect condition, any minor setback, even a cold, can have consequences. Gavi and Rodri are available. Yesterday they wanted to train, but I didn’t let them. Let’s see how they are in today’s session.”

Gavi had trained alone before Wednesday, after suffering a knock against Germany. Yet he was later seen training with a bandage, taking part in the full session the day before the Japan game.

Luis Enrique has not allowed any hints about his team for the Japan match, despite speculation about rotations.