Sergio Busquets sets date for decision on Barcelona future

Barcelona have limited resources with which to work with for the next 18 months, due to their salary limit issues. It means that any exits have to be carefully considered and few will cause more debate than that of Sergio Busquets.

The veteran midfielder has divided many Barcelona fans on whether he can still produce at the highest level, with his contract up at the end of the season. If they decide against giving him a new contract, they may not have the finances to bring in a top level replacement. In addition, he has been strongly linked to Inter Miami for a move at the end of his deal.

Speaking to Cadena SER (via Sport), Busquets claimed that any news on a decision was incorrect.

“Not yet. I already said so in the summer and at the press conference against Switzerland in Zaragoza. Just like the World Cup [if it will be his last], I haven’t decided.”

However, he did give a rough date for a decision on his future.

“It’s my last year, I know many things have been said, but I’ve always said the same thing. I don’t have anything signed for one side or the other. We’ll see how it goes, but around February or so I would like to be clear and decide.”

Busquets has been an untouchable for every Barcelona manager since Pep Guardiola brought him into the first team in 2008. Only just before the World Cup break however, Frenkie de Jong did play a few matches in his pivot position. Whether he retains his role as an undisputed starter on his return from the World Cup may well play a big part in his decision.