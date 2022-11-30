Newcastle among Premier League clubs tracking €17m South Korean World Cup star

Real Mallorca have been one of the big surprises in La Liga this season, finishing up for the World Cup in 11th place, closer to the Champions League than the relegation spots. That is in no small part down to their star attacking duo, but Los Bermellones may have a battle to hang onto them this winter.

The little and large combination of Kang-In Lee and Vedat Muriqi has been crucial to their charge up the table, with the former in charge of creative duties.

Marked out as a prodigious talent during his time at the Valencia academy, he has continued to grow since arriving at Mallorca on a free transfer two summers ago.

This season he has 2 goals and 3 assists in 14 matches, making the top ten in La Liga for assists, key passes and crosses this season. In terms of his position, he ranks in the top 10% for dribbles completed, shot-creating actions and tackles.

Despite only being used as an impact substitute so far, he has looked impressive for South Korea at the 2022 World Cup, showcasing his technical ability and delivery.

According to Marca, his release clause is around just €17m, which seems a steal for the 21-year-old. Various Premier League clubs are interested, with Newcastle United being named, and Vincent Kompany’s Burnley also interested. The former were reportedly present at his final Mallorca appearance before the World Cup, as he helped to inspire a victory over Atletico Madrid.

A diminutive playmaker, Kang-In Lee has the talent to develop into a star. The next steps in his career will need to be carefully managed, as Javier Aguirre has in part constructed his side to get the most out of him. If he is shoe-horned into a role that he is not suited to him, it could stunt his growth.