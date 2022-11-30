Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals one January signing Real Madrid will pursue

Real Madrid have had a habit of going after World Cup stars under Florentino Perez, most notably James Rodriguez after the 2014 edition in Brazil. Yet that is unlikely to be the case after an unusual tournament that will lead almost directly into the January transfer window.

The major question for many Real Madrid fans has been whether Los Blancos would pursue another option up front, as star striker Karim Benzema struggles to remain fit this season.

Publicly, Carlo Ancelotti has reiterated that unless someone asks to leave the club, then nobody would arrive.

Football Espana have had exclusive access to Fabrizio Romano’s column with Caught Offside prior to release, where the Italian transfer guru revealed the one player in particular that Los Blancos might pursue.

“I don’t see Real Madrid signing any player in January, if not future targets like Endrick. They stated in public and confirm in private that they want to continue with the same squad. We will see in the summer or in the future.”

The pursuit of Endrick Felipe appears to be between three teams currently, despite Xavi Hernandez’s declarations: Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos have form for recruiting Brazilian starlets in the winter window. Reinier Jesus, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes were all deals agreed in January ahead of summer moves. Many Madridistas will be hoping Endrick is the latest, although he will not arrive anywhere in Europe until 2024 due to being underage.