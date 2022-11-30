Cristiano Ronaldo agrees terms on €500m contract with new club

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed terms on a new deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, for a deal that will see him overtake Kylian Mbappe on the pay scale as the word’s highest paid player.

Marca say that a deal between the two is close and with terms agreed, it appears it only remains for Ronaldo to pull the trigger.

Ronaldo departed Manchester United shortly before the World Cup began. Seemingly none of the approaches from either Europe or Major League Soccer have come close to reaching the deal that Al-Nassr are proposing.

He would be paid €200m per year, and sign a deal for the next two-and-a-half seasons. That deal would even out as €500m in total, it is not yet clear whether there will be added signing bonuses. The 37-year-old would be 40 by the time that contract expires.

It would mark the end of an era and a stepping down from the pedestal of top level football for Cristiano Ronaldo. In a career so far spanning two decades, Ronaldo has played 949 games, scored 702 goals and given 223 assists in European football. Perhaps one of the most divisive characters in football history, there is no doubt European football will not be the same without him.