WATCH: Senegal on track to qualify with vital Ismaila Sarr goal against Ecuador

Senegal may be the first nation to make it through to the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup after taking the lead against Ecuador.

Engaged in a tight battle against the South Americans, just before half time, Senegal managed to get inn behind the defence. Ismaila Sarr had been causing issues all game and was brought down by Piero Hincapie for a penalty as he closed in on goal.

He stepped up to take the penalty himself and was composure personified.

Senegal move into second place in the group on six points, two ahead of Ecuador. As things stand, it would be enough to put them through second.

If things finished this way, they would face one of Wales, England, Iran or the USA in the next round. The match remains on a knife-edge, as a single Ecuador goal will put the South Americans back into second spot in the group.