2022 World Cup

WATCH: Moises Caicedo and Kalidou Koulibaly exchange quickfire goals

Effectively a knockout tie that Senegal had to win, Ecuador-Senegal was always likely to be a tight encounter. So far set pieces have been decisive.

Senegal took the lead through Ismaila Sarr after he won a penalty late in the first half.

Ecuador had begun to up the pressure though, without causing too much danger. However Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo came up big with the equaliser just before the 70-minute mark.

The lead last barely a few minutes though, as Kalidou Koulibaly came up with an excellent finish from another set-piece that Ecuador failed to clear.

As things stand, Senegal will be going through in second place in the group with a win over Ecuador. The South American side have just 15 minutes to save their World Cup with an equaliser, knowing it would put them back into second spot. Joint-top scorer Enner Valencia will be the prime candidate to add to his tally.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Ecuador Senegal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News