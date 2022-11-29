WATCH: Moises Caicedo and Kalidou Koulibaly exchange quickfire goals

Effectively a knockout tie that Senegal had to win, Ecuador-Senegal was always likely to be a tight encounter. So far set pieces have been decisive.

Senegal took the lead through Ismaila Sarr after he won a penalty late in the first half.

Ecuador had begun to up the pressure though, without causing too much danger. However Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo came up big with the equaliser just before the 70-minute mark.

ECUADOR TIES IT 🇪🇨 As it stands Ecuador is heading to the knockout stage pic.twitter.com/vzUTCIwblM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

El gol más importante de la carrera de Moises Caicedo. Empata Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/yNrwVZUJC7 — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) November 29, 2022

The lead last barely a few minutes though, as Kalidou Koulibaly came up with an excellent finish from another set-piece that Ecuador failed to clear.

WOW 😱 SENEGAL TAKES THE LEAD RIGHT BACK 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/1BwC2mYwkR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Koulibaly gives Senegal back the lead 😱🇸🇳 🇪🇨 Ecuador 1-2 Senegal 🇸🇳pic.twitter.com/CARCGigXby — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 29, 2022

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC! 🤩 Kalidou Koulibaly gives Senegal the lead with a superb finish!!! #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k7NdC5WQDh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022

As things stand, Senegal will be going through in second place in the group with a win over Ecuador. The South American side have just 15 minutes to save their World Cup with an equaliser, knowing it would put them back into second spot. Joint-top scorer Enner Valencia will be the prime candidate to add to his tally.