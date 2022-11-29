Barcelona

WATCH: Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong combine for Netherlands goal

The Netherlands are well on their way to the knockout round of the World Cup, having taken a comfortable lead against Qatar.

Louis van Gaal’s side know that a win will be enough to seal qualification in top spot of Group A, on seven points.

In the first half, Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch team the lead with a cool finish for his third of the competition. Gakpo moves onto three goals and has taken his spot at the top of the goalscoring charts with Kylian Mbappe and Enner Valencia.

The second was not four minutes old when the second goal came.

The goal is just de Jong’s second of the tournament, but he adds it to a crucial assist in the first game, providing the ball for Gakpo’s opener against Senegal.

The Netherlands are all but confirmed top of the group now and will face one of the USA, Iran, Wales or England in the next round.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Frenkie de Jong Memphis Depay Qatar the Netherlands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News