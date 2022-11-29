WATCH: Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong combine for Netherlands goal

The Netherlands are well on their way to the knockout round of the World Cup, having taken a comfortable lead against Qatar.

Louis van Gaal’s side know that a win will be enough to seal qualification in top spot of Group A, on seven points.

In the first half, Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch team the lead with a cool finish for his third of the competition. Gakpo moves onto three goals and has taken his spot at the top of the goalscoring charts with Kylian Mbappe and Enner Valencia.

The second was not four minutes old when the second goal came.

Made in Barcelona! 🔵🔴@Memphis and @DeJongFrenkie21 link up for @OnsOranje to double their advantage over the hosts as they look to solidify their place at the top of Group A! 🙌#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ay5n2j5KAB — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022

The goal is just de Jong’s second of the tournament, but he adds it to a crucial assist in the first game, providing the ball for Gakpo’s opener against Senegal.

The Netherlands are all but confirmed top of the group now and will face one of the USA, Iran, Wales or England in the next round.