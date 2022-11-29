2022 World Cup

WATCH: Marcus Rashford takes advantage of poor Danny Ward error for brace

England are cruising on their way to the knockout rounds of the World Cup against Wales, and their local rivals will now have to content with a confident Marcus Rashford pursuing his hat-trick.

The Manchester United forward had opened the scoring with a free-kick into the top corner. Less than 120 seconds later, Phil Foden added a second, putting matters almost certainly beyond doubt for the Welsh.

As Wales began to leave space in behind, Rashford was there to take advantage.

Rashford beat his man with excellent neat footwork and fired a shot at Welsh ‘keeper Danny Ward, who could not prevent it from deflecting off his foot and in.

While the shot had plenty of pace on it, Ward could scarcely of wished for more comfortable placement.

Wales will no doubt be concerned about a bloodbath with just 12 minutes to go. Gareth Southgate has shuffled the pack for the final minutes, as England go looking for their 11th goal of the group stage.

Tags 2022 World Cup Danny Ward England Wales

