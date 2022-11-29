WATCH: Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden score rapid double for England

England knew that just a draw would likely secure top spot in their group, however after a turgid first half, they look set to secure the win in style.

Going into the break, Wales might have been content with their defensive effort in the first half. Yet two goals in as many minutes have Gareth Southgate’s side looking comfortable.

Marcus Rashford was given his first start of the World Cup and repaid Southgate with the opening goal of the game, firing a free-kick into the top corner.

RASHFORD WHAT A GOAL OMDSS pic.twitter.com/GqXSucnmZ4 — K (@Kst10i) November 29, 2022

WHAT A GOAL BY RASHFORD 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ijnC34W4ub — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

WHAT A HIT!! 🤯 Marcus Rashford with a gorgeous free-kick to give England the lead! 🔥#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/nqovEb64kv — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 29, 2022

Shortly after, a mistake in the Welsh defence was punished ruthlessly by Harry Kane and Phil Foden.

FODEN PROVING EVERYONE WRONG pic.twitter.com/FUtTHdP5c2 — 𝟙𝟟 (@DxBruyneSZN) November 29, 2022

ANOTHER FOR ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 What a start to the second half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CUu2uAKoRv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

England will finish top of their group provided they continue beat Wales. A tie against Senegal in the second round awaits them, after the African Cup of Nations champions put Ecuador to the sword earlier this season. England will likely be strong favourites to make it through that tie and into the quarter-finals.