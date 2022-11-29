WATCH: Cody Gakpo scores third goal in three World Cup games with smooth finish

There were plenty of forecasts that Qatar, Asian champions, might be able to spring an upset at their home World Cup. However as they take on the Netherlands in their final group game, they are on course to become the only host nation to lose all three group games.

They have become the latest victims of Netherlands’ forward Cody Gakpo. The PSV Eindhoven striker was on the end of neat interplay with Davy Klaassen, and made no mistake with his finish.

Cody Gakpo scores for the 3rd match in a row 🇳🇱 🇳🇱 Netherlands 1-0 Qatar 🇶🇦pic.twitter.com/7PUQoDkTWo — FIFA World Cup 2022 (@2022_QatarWC) November 29, 2022

GAKPO DOES IT AGAIN 🔥 He now has 3 goals in 3 games for the Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/UolQaLqSck — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

He is some talent this kid! 🙌 Cody Gakpo puts his side in the lead, joining Bergkamp, Sneijder and Neeskens as Dutch players to score in 3 consecutive World Cup matches! 🤔 Could we see a big money move some time soon for the PSV side? 🤔#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PGGDzsxPnL — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 29, 2022

It is Gakpo’s third goal in three games at the World Cup, managing one with his left, one with his right, and a headed goal too.

The Netherlands currently sit top of their group as things stand and will secure top spot with a win no matter what. Currently they could face any of Iran, the USA, England or Wales in the next round if they go on to seal the result.