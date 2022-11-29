La Liga

WATCH: Christian Pulisic puts body on the line to give USA lead against Iran

The USA-Iran match was dubbed as one of the headline matches of the final round, as two countries who are often at loggerheads politically went to battle on the football pitch. It will also determine who will make the second round.

First blood has gone to the American side. Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic put his body on the line in order to give them the lead.

It leaves the US side in pole position to qualify from the group in second. Unless Wales can cause an eight-goal swing in a victory over England, they are guaranteed a place in the knockout round. They would face the Netherlands if things remain the same.

Gregg Berhalter’s outfit have been impressive for most of their World Cup campaign, save for 45 minutes against Wales in their second half. That will likely cost them top spot in the group, but a clean sheet against Iran is the only thing that stands between them and qualification now.

