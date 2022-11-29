Aurelien Tchouaméni dismisses leadership role – ‘I have played 16 international matches’

Aurelien Tchouaméni has certainly impressed since joining Real Madrid from AS Monaco in July.

The 22-year-old has transferred that form from club to International football, where he has helped a young and determined France side achieve two wins from two matches so far at the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of France’s final group match against Tunisia, Tchouaméni was quick to ease claims that he is seen as a key figurehead in the team, as per MD.

“What does it mean to be a leader? I have only played 16 international matches in my career; I am just trying to gather as much experience as possible. There is a new generation emerging. I don’t think I’m a leader, but I do have a certain role in the team.”

Tchouaméni also spoke on his relationship with Adrien Rabiot and Antoine Griezmann, with whom he has played with in both matches so far. “We haven’t played together much (for France), but I think we are building chemistry together.”