Real Madrid keeping tabs on Argentinian World Cup starlet

Real Madrid are entertaining the possibility of bringing Enzo Fernandez to the Santiago Bernabeu, should they be unable to sign Jude Bellingham.

According to Marca, the reigning La Liga champions are looking at alternative midfield targets to the English World Cup star as a result of interest shown in him from other clubs, with most notably Liverpool chasing the 19-year-old’s signature.

Real Madrid have previously been linked to Napoli’s Stanislav Lobotka, with Carlo Ancelotti keen to reunite with the Slovakian whom he managed for two years whilst in Naples.

They have now identified Fernandez, who has impressed at Benfica since joining in the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old, who arrived in the Portuguese capital from River Plate for €10m in July, has registered one goal in 13 Primeira Liga matches so far this season.

He was called up to the Argentinian National Team earlier this month, making his World Cup debut as a substitute in their opening round defeat to Saudi Arabia. He came off the bench in Argentina’s next match against Mexico, scoring his first International goal in a 2-0 win.

Fernandez has impressed Real Madrid officials despite having only played in Europe for three months. However, Benfica are reluctant to sell and are expected to demand close to his €100m price tag.

Image via Juan Mabromata