‘Lionel Messi can return to Barcelona’ – Xavi

Xavi has left the door open for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer of 2023.

The Barcelona manager would welcome his former teammate back to the Camp Nou, where he spent 18 years before moving to the French capital.

Speaking to MD, Xavi stated that if Messi wishes to return to the club, he is more than welcome.

“If he wants (to come back to Barcelona), for sure he can return. Why wouldn’t I want him to come? For me, he is still the best football player in the world.”

Xavi, who is currently in Qatar for the World Cup, also spoke about his wishes to coach some of Messi’s current teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I would like to train any of the great players. For example, in France there is Mbappe, Neymar and Messi. I would very much like to coach these types of footballers.”